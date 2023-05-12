What My Boyfriend Did After I Threw My Bra At Burna Boy – Zimbabwean Socialite

Zimbabwean socialite, Ellen Tsaura has claimed that her relationship with her boyfriend has ended because of Afrobeats Superstar, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.

Tsuara insisted that Burna Boy must marry her after her boyfriend dumped her for throwing her bra at him.

Naija News recalls that the socialite threw her bra at Burna Boy during his performance at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, last June.

Burna Boy caught the undergarment and continued singing while holding onto the fan’s clothing.

Sharing a screenshot of a report about her expression of love for the Grammy-award-winning singer via her Twitter handle, Tsaura revealed that her fifth boyfriend broke up with her over the incident.

She wrote, “I broke up with my 5th Boyfrieuara insisted that and because of this @burnaboy must just come and marry me kwacho.”

I Don’t Want To Disgrace You – Burna Boy To Diddy

Meanwhile, Burna Boy has warned veteran American rapper and record label executive, Diddy.

Naija News reports that the ‘Last Last’ crooner jokingly warned Didddy to respect his status as a music legend to avoid being disgraced on the dance floor.

The duo were recently spotted at a star-studded party and Diddy challenged Burna Boy to a dance battle, however, the latter bragged about winning the American star.

Burna Boy said, “Hey fam, OG! I don’t think you remember you are an old man, I don’t want to disgrace you right here. Don’t call me on the dance floor, I’ve been kinging that sh*t.

“You are the king on the records, I will give you that. But don’t call me on the dance floor mehn, that will be embarrassing for you.”