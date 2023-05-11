‘You Are An Old Man, I Don’t Want To Disgrace You’ – Burna Boy Warns Popular American Rapper

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has warned veteran American rapper and record label executive, Diddy.

Naija News reports that the ‘Last Last’ crooner jokingly warned Didddy to respect his status as a music legend to avoid being disgraced on the dance floor.

The duo were recently spotted at a star-studded party and Diddy challenged Burna Boy to a dance battle, however, the latter bragged about winning the American star.

Burna Boy said, “Hey fam, OG! I don’t think you remember you are an old man, I don’t want to disgrace you right here. Don’t call me on the dance floor, I’ve been kinging that sh*t.

“You are the king on the records, I will give you that. But don’t call me on the dance floor mehn, that will be embarrassing for you.”

Reason I Have More Followers Than Burna Boy And Wizkid

In other news, famous Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, professionally known by his stage name Davido, has disclosed the reason he is the most followed artiste in Africa.

Speaking via a viral video on social media, David explained that he is an easygoing person and very likable person and this has helped in increasing his followership.

The superstar also stated that his counterparts Burna Boy and Wizkid don’t post on social media frequently the way he does hence the reason he has more followers than them.

Davido, who has 26.9 million followers on Instagram and 13.4 million on Twitter, explained that he invests quality time in social media.