‘Suspension Of Nnamani, Chime, Onyeama, Others Baseless’

The ratification of the suspension of some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in the South East has been described as baseless and a smoke screen.

Naija News reports that the immediate past chairman of the APC in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Recall that the South East leadership of the APC had announced the suspension of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime; and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, among others for alleged anti-party activities.

Others are Nwoye, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, and former speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh, among others.

Reacting, Nwoye said the suspension by the South East leadership of the party led by Dr. Ijeomah Aridiogu was an attempt to cover their anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

The former APC chairman stressed that the APC executive members in the region were responsible for the bad performance of the party in the 2023 general election due to their anti-party activities.

He alleged that Aridiogu, the APC chairman in Enugu State, Ugochukwu Agballa, openly worked for the Labour Party in the South East Zone during the presidential and governorship election and the duo was instrumental to the huge votes recorded by the opposition party.

Nwoye maintained that there was no suspension that would have warranted ratification by the South East APC, noting that all those mentioned in the said publication were not suspended from their wards or local governments as stipulated by the party Constitution.