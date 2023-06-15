Senate President Akpabio, Tinubu’s Delegation To Attend Nnamani Wife’s Burial In Enugu

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, is expected to lead a delegation of President Bola Tinubu to honour the burial ceremony of former Senate President, Ken Nnamani’s wife, Ezinne Jane Nnamani.

Naija News recalls that Mrs Jane Nnamani died in May 2023.

Speaking, however, on Wednesday during a pre-burial press briefing at the Nnamani’s country home in Amaechi Awkunanaw community in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, the eldest son of the deceased, Nnabuihe Nnamani said: “We are also expecting who is who within the Nigerian Senate, the ruling party – All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as political/business associates and well-wishers of the family.”

According to him, the stage has been set and preparations finalized for the burial of their mother and wife of Sen. Nnamani, on Friday, June 16.

He revealed that “international and local dignitaries have started coming for condolences from within and outside the country”.

Nnamani appealed to journalists to act professionally while they participate in the event and exploit all aspects of their jobs expertise and also assist them in disseminating only positive information about the burial.

“I appeal to you to be part of what we are doing and assist us to make the burial a huge success.

“I appeal that you will exploit professionalism in reporting the burial ceremony of our mother in the best possible positive light,” he said.

Nnamani revealed that the burial programme will begin on Thursday, June 15, with a Service of Songs/Wake and followed by the burial on Friday.