Buhari Commiserates With Nnamani Over Wife’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and his family, over the death of his wife, Jane Nnamani.

The Nigerian leader in a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, urged the bereaved family to look unto the Lord at this very difficult moment of pain and deep reflection, knowing that help comes only from Him.

Buhari expressed confidence that the Almighty God to grant the family strength.

Buhari said he believes the good works of the late wife of Nnamani will always be remembered by her friends and associates, particularly the Amaechi Awknawnaw community, where she has been a source of hope and succour for many.

The President prayed for God’s comforting arms over the family and a peaceful rest for the departed.

Meanwhile, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to shun the swearing-in of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the just-concluded polls, Peter Obi, also urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, to boycott the inauguration ceremony fixed for May 29, 2023.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed made this call while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Friday.

The Labour Party chieftain said swearing in a ticket that has not yet met constitutional requirements is tantamount to violating democracy.

According to him, Tinubu should not have been issued a certificate of return by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

The Vice Presidential candidate described the process that produced Tinubu as Buhari’s successor as flawed.

He said, “Swearing in a ticket that has not met the constitutional requirements of the constitution… Whoever does not meet the constitutional requirements must never be sworn in.

“Mr President, do not hold that inauguration. CJN, your lordship, do not partake in unconstitutionality.”

Recall that Baba-Ahmed, in a recent interview on the same platform, had called on the CJN not to swear in Tinubu as this would mean ending the nation’s democracy.

That interview by the LP chieftain was met with condemnation by the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government, and Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka.