You Are Always Claiming You Worked For Tinubu, How Many Votes Did He Poll In Your Ward? – Group Lashes Out At Minister

A pro-Bola Ahmed Tinubu support group, South-East Progressives Front has lashed out at the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, over his opposition to the appointment of Dr Ben Nwoye as Chief of Staff to the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ali Burkar Dalori.

Nnaji, had in a letter, opposed Nwoye’s appointment and demanded that it be withdrawn.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the National Coordinator, Southeast Progressives Front, Dr. Donald Otuonye, argued that it is preposterous that a member of the federal cabinet would stoop so low to pry into the choice of an aide by a party official.

He argued that Nnaji’s action has shown that he lacks the focus and initiative to align with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

Otuoye said it was weird and quite disappointing that “while other ministers are busy making waves and delivering on their mandates, the science and technology minister is busying himself over who will be chief of staff to the deputy national chairman of our party.

“It goes without question that he lacks the capacity to head the very important science and tech ministry, which should be at the front-burner rolling out ideas that would push our youths out of poverty through job creation chains.

“May we ask Minister Nnaji- how many votes did President Bola Ahmed Tinubu poll in his ward, since he claims to have worked for the party during the election?

“Dr. Ben Nwoye has paid his dues in our party right from when he served as the pioneer chairman of the party in Enugu State, even at a time many were not keen on joining the party. He ran the party with his personal resources when the likes of Nnaji were at their comfort zones.”

He advised Nnaji to focus on his job as minister or resign if he has nothing to contribute to the success of the Tinubu administration.