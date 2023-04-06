APC Expels Chime, Okechuwu, Others, Suspends Nnamani, Onyeama

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled some of its chieftains and suspended others over alleged anti-party activities and other infractions.

In a statement of Thursday, the State Secretary of the party, Robert Ngwu, said former Governor Sullivan Chime, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, and a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odo, have been expelled from the party.

Ngwu added that other party stalwarts expelled from the party for allegedly supporting candidates of opposition parties in the 2023 elections are Flavour Eze, Joe Mmamel and Maduka Arum.

Similarly, Ngwu said the party has suspended former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama over alleged disobedience to the state leadership of the party.

The party scribe said a report was presented to a disciplinary committee set up by the State Working Committee, and was ratified by an enlarged State Executive Committee meeting which upheld the disciplinary actions.