Uncontrollable Crowd As Peter Obi Attends Burial In Enugu (Video)

A viral video showing the moment security agents tried to wade off a huge crowd scampering to meet and have a glimpse at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that the former Anambra governor was amongst the dignitaries who attended the funeral of late Mrs Jane Nnamani, wife of former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

However, when the crowd sighted the presence of Obi arriving at the venue of the funeral, which held in Enugu on Friday, 17th June, 2023, they became uncontrollable, pushing through the security just to catch a glimpse of Obi and possibly touch him

Watch video below;

Peter Obi, Soludo, Others Storm Imo For Ihedioha’s Mother Burial

Meanwhile, Peter Obi also stormed the venue of the burial of Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, mother of the former governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha, in Aboh Mbaise, Imo State.

Obi was in attendance with other prominent Nigerians such as the Governor of Abia, Alex Otti; Governor Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra State); Governor Peter Mbah (Enugu State); Senator Aminu Tambuwal; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Prince Uche Secondus.

Speaking at the funeral service, Ihedioha stressed the importance of forgiveness among humans.

He said his late mother taught him and his siblings forgiveness, humility and service.

“My mother lived a worthy and eventful life, as has been testified by so many people. She taught us quite a lot, especially prayers, humility, service and forgiveness.

“I want to urge you to imbibe these virtues for a peaceful living on earth.

“I, my siblings and the entire Ihedioha family are humbled and indeed grateful for the support, prayers and solidarity, shown to our family since the passing of our matriarch,” the ex-governor said.