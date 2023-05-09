Atiku Sends Message To Nnamani Over Wife’s Demise

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has commiserated with the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, and his family, over the death of his wife, Jane Nnamani.

In a post via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Atiku said he received the news of the death of Mrs Nnamani, who recently had a minor surgery, with sorrow and a deep sense of loss.

He said the sudden exit of the amiable and supportive wife of the former Senate President will leave a vacuum difficult to be filled in the family and the constituency.

Atiku, therefore, commiserated with Senator Nnamani, his family, and members of his constituency for the irreparable loss.

He wrote: “It is with sorrow and a deep sense of loss that I received the news of the death of Mrs Jane Nnamani, who died recently after minor surgery.

“No doubt, the sudden exit of the amiable and supportive wife of the former Senate President, who has contributed immensely to the survival of our current democratic dispensation, will leave a vacuum difficult to be filled in the family and the constituency.

“On behalf of my family and my team, I wish to commiserate with my friend Distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani, his family, and members of his constituency for this irreparable loss and I pray the Almighty, the benevolent and the merciful, to give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and to grant the deceased eternal rest.”