‘Outgoing Governors Are Allocating Billions To Themselves’ – Shehu Sani Alleges

Former senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has accused outgoing governors of allocating billions to themselves.

Naija News reports that some governors will be vacating their offices on May 29, either as a result of the completion of two terms or because of the inability to secure victory at the March 18 governorship election.

However, there have been speculations that some of the outgoing governors have been acquiring expensive cars, houses, and other items with less than three weeks to the end of their terms.

In a post via Twitter on Friday, Shehu Sani said the governors are diverting funds because the lawmakers in various state assemblies in Nigeria are subservient to them thereby approving whatever is presented.

He said, “Outgoing governors are allocating billions to themselves because there is always a docile and subservient states house of assemblies to approve of it”

You Will Destroy The Obidient Movement

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani has advised Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi to stop apologizing for the actions and utterances of his followers and supporters.

Sani in a Twitter post on Thursday urged Obi to allow his supporters who are popularly called obidients to take responsibility for their actions.

According to him, constantly apologizing or denouncing what the obidients say or do would kill the ‘libido’ of the movement.

Sani stated further that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and President Muhammadu Buhari don’t apologize for whatever their supporters say or do.