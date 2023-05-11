‘You Will Destroy The Obidient Movement’ – Shehu Sani Warns Peter Obi To Stop Apologizing

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has advised Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi to stop apologizing for the actions and utterances of his followers and supporters.

Sani in a Twitter post on Thursday urged Obi to allow his supporters who are popularly called obidients to take responsibility fo their actions.

According to him, constantly apologizing or denouncing what the obidients say or do would kill the ‘libido’ of the movement.

Sani stated further that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and President Muhammadu Buhari don’t apologize for whatever their supporters say or do.

He wrote: “Asiwaju, Atiku & Buhari never denounce or apologize for whatever their supporters say or do. Peter keeps apologizing & disassociating. If U keep moving on this apologetic path you will kill the libido of your movement. You sparked a fire, embrace the inferno with courage.”

Naija News understands the latest advice from Sani to Obi is against the backdrop of Wednesday’s statement in which the Labour Party candidate distanced himself from the social media attacks on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christain Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

In a statement by the Head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, the LP flagbearer also distanced his supporters, popularly known as Obidients, from the attacks on Adeboye.

Obi stated that the claim that his supporters were responsible for the attacks on the renowned cleric is another campaign of calumny from the opposition ranks.

The former Governor of Anambra State said he and his supporters have great respect for Adeboye, adding that issuing personal insults is not his character and he does not encourage his followers to do the same.