Mikel Arteta Gives Update On Zinchenko And William Saliba

The manager of Arsenal football club, Mikel Arteta, has corrected a wrong report concerning his two defenders – Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba.

Naija News recalls that William Saliba has been injured since March, weeks after, Oleksandr Zinchenko joined him in the treatment room.

The two defenders are among Arsenal’s most important players this season. They helped Arsenal remain at the top of the league table for most of the season.

It was in their absence, Arsenal started losing games until they dropped to the second spot and allowed Manchester City to take the driver’s seat in the Premier League title race.

On Thursday, May 11, the Athletic published a report which claimed that both Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba won’t play again for the remainder of the season.

However, during the pre-game press conference ahead of the Arsenal Vs Brighton clash at 4:30 PM WAT, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Zinchenko is expected back to the team before the end of the season and Saliba would miss two more games before he would return to the team.

The Spanish tactician said, “With William it’s for sure he’s not going to be fit for this game and we’re doubting him for the next game.”

When Arteta was asked if Zinchenko won’t play again this season, the coach replied: “No.”