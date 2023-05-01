Mikel Arteta Insists Arsenal Can Still Win Premier League This Season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claims that the Premier League title race is not over since there is still time for the “nicest part of the season”.

Manchester City, who thrashed Mikel Arteta and his boys 4-1 on Wednesday, beat Fulham 1-2 on Sunday to overtake Arsenal with a point gap and a game in hand.

Naija News recalls that Arsenal have been sitting at the top of the Premier League table for 247 days this season. While Manchester City who are looking like favorites to win the league have topped the table for just 16 days altogether this season.

Ahead of their clash against London rivals Chelsea at 8 PM on Tuesday, Mikel Arteta noted that his boys have gone four games without a win and they are condemned to get the three maximum points against their struggling neighbors on May 2.

“We can still achieve the Premier League because there are five games to go and a lot of things are going to happen still,” the Spanish tactician said.

“When I look at it, this is not over.

“It is not in our hands anymore. What is in our hands is to try to win the games we have left and the rest is down to City.

“I have not had to pick up the mood of the players. They keep the fire in the belly.

“What we have to do is forget about what happened last week, learn from it, and move on to the next game.”

Arsenal, who have not won the Premier League title since 2004, will once again be without France’s defender William Saliba when they play Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old has been unable to play for more than a month due to a back issue that Arteta believes has not improved at all.

While Arsenal are still wrestling the Premier League title with Manchester City, the Gunners have confirmed their place in the top four which means they will feature in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Below are the Premier League games remaining for Mikel Arteta and his boys this season

Arsenal Vs Chelsea – May 2

Newcastle United Vs Arsenal – May 7

Arsenal Vs Brighton – May 14

Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal – May 20

Arsenal Vs Wolves – May 28