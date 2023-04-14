Mikel Arteta Believes Luck Could Determine Winner Of 2022-2023 PL Title

The manager of Arsenal football club, Mikel Arteta said the Premier League title race is now down to luck as he hopes that the “inches” in sport go the way of his team this season.

Amidst 20 elite clubs in England, the 2022-2023 Premier League title race is down to Mikel Arteta of Arsenal and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City.

Arsenal are topping the league table with 73 points in 30 games, 6 points above second-placed Manchester City who have a game in hand. This means that once Manchester City win their outstanding game, they will be three points behind Arsenal.

Interestingly, City have a superior goal difference over Arsenal which means that if Arsenal lose any of their remaining 8 games including their game against Manchester City on April 26, City will top the league table on goal difference.

Hence, it is no longer how well a team plays but about winning week in and week out until the season ends. A draw or a defeat in the remaining games of the season can be a game-changer for both teams.

Ahead of Arsenal league game against 14th placed West Ham United at London Stadium at 14:00 (2 pm WAT) on Saturday, Mikel Arteta said: “You need luck in the right moment”.

“That luck, and where it comes from, is going to be really important. There is another part in sport, sometimes it’s about inches. Those inches have to go your way.”

On whether the jam-packed fixtures between April and May will play a part in his team’s success or failure this season, Mikel Arteta said, “We want our players to be as fit as possible and available.

“We have had some issues, especially in the last few months, with some important players. We want to have everyone available, fit, and at their best.”