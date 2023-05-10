Benue: APC Suspends Gemade, Shija For Working With PDP

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Senator Barnabas Gemade and Prof. Terhemba Shija from the party.

The suspension of the duo for alleged anti-party activities was announced by the Benue APC chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, during the party’s expanded stakeholders meeting in Makurdi, the state capital.

According to him, both Gemade and Shija worked against the party’s governorship candidate and eventual winner of the governorship election, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, after they were defeated during the party primaries.

Agada accused them of working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue against the interest of the APC after their defeat at the primaries.

Agada alleged they were conniving with PDP to frustrate Alia.

Naija News understands the APC also suspended five ward executives in Konshisha and Obi for alleged anti-party activities and referred same to the facts finding of the disciplinary committee.

Akeredolu Warns APC Over Zoning Of NASS Leadership Positions

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has disagreed with the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership seats.

The Governor in a personally signed statement on Wednesday said the hurried nature in which the decision was reached and announced is a dangerous tool for the opposition to tackle the APC.

He added that the move by his party is one capable of laying a dangerous foundation of mistrust and needless suspicion.

Akeredolu also queried why the Governors of the APC, as well as the aspirants to the Speakership position, were not consulted and effectively engaged before the purported zoning formula was announced.