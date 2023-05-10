‘You Have Released A Dangerous Tool For The Opposition’ – Akeredolu Warns APC Over Zoning Of NASS Leadership Positions

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has disagreed with the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership seats.

The Governor in a personally signed statement on Wednesday said the hurried nature in which the decision was reached and announced is a dangerous tool for the opposition to tackle the APC.

He added that the move by his party is one capable of laying a dangerous foundation of mistrust and needless suspicion.

Akeredolu also queried why the Governors of the APC, as well as the aspirants to the Speakership position, were not consulted and effectively engaged before the purported zoning formula was announced.

Naija News recalls the leadership of the APC on Monday after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), announced zones and preferred candidates for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

But Akeredolu on Wednesday said the contents, intentions, and motives of the zoning formula represented early signs of steps aimed at attempts to cabin the hard-earned Presidency for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by a few individuals with eyes on Aso Rock power buttons.

He questioned why the Northwest region would be favoured with two presiding officer positions out of four while North Central suffered the consequences for its innocence and shrewd loyalty by having none.

The Ondo State Governor insisted the Speaker of the House of Representatives could not also emerge from the North East.

Akeredolu also declared support for the stand of the aspirants who rejected the zoning formula adopted by the APC and called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to intervene so the decision can be reviewed in the interest of equality, fairness and justice.

He said: “Therefore, the move to zone the National Assembly leadership positions on the behest of interested personalities with perceived closeness to the President-elect manifestingly, lays the dangerous foundation of distrust, needless suspicion even as it structures nothing but a combination of booby traps. We must avoid all these.

“Let the North play a stronger, more robust and all-inclusive roles in the emergence of the positions zoned to the region, especially the Speakership.

“Furthermore, it strikes a huge ingratitude that the role of the Progressive Governors Forum appears unimportant. As leaders of the Party in their respective States, there cannot be a greater disservice to them that a consensus was yet to be reached when the NWC hurriedly released a dangerous tool for the opposition in the guise of a zoning formula. To me, even on this note, it’s unacceptable.

“Does it not also exude a serious discomfort that the aspirants to the Speakership were not consulted, approached and effectively engaged before the purported zoning formula? It does, and clearly so.

“It is in this regard that I salute the courage of the Speakership aspirants for their show of solidarity, companionship and applaudable love for the Party in their rejection, resentment and objection to the brazenly teleguided zoning arrangement that is skewed and targeted against some zones and identified individuals. Their action is commendable just as they are urged to ensure they pursue this to a logical conclusion. This is an unworkable arrangement that reinforces injustice and enhances inequity; and I join them in rejecting this zoning formula.

“I call on the NWC of our great Party to follow the path of purity and Justice. It is perhaps expedient that Mr. President-elect interrogates this skewed arrangement and give direction that reflects our collective commitment to equality and fairness.

“In this particular case, and for the purpose of avoiding a repeat of untoward situations, it is advised that the APC NWC immediately summons the National Executive Committee (NEC)after robust National Caucus/Stakeholders parley to agree on terms that would strengthen our great Party.”