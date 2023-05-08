Breaking: APC NWC Adopts Tinubu’s Zoning Template, Picks Akpabio

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted a zoning template for the position of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

The party in a document issued at the end of the NWC meeting in Abuja on Monday, indicated that the Senate President would come from the South South and specifically, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom).

Others are “Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

Speaker, House of Representatives North West-Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna).

Deputy Speaker South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia)”.

More details to follow.