NNPP Gives Reasons For Sacking Sunday Oginni

The National leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has on Tuesday given its reasons for expelling the party’s former Ogun State Chairman, Olaposi Sunday Oginni.

According to NNPP, Oginni’s sack follows his refusal to appear before the disciplinary committee set up to investigate allegations of anti-party activities and other malpractice against him.

The NNPP in Oginni’s expulsion letter signed by the national secretary of the party, Dipo Olayoku said the embattled Chairman was invited to come and explain his side in the allegations of anti-party activities and other misdemeanours against him, but failed to appear two before the committee and instead resorted to abuses of the leadership of the party.

It would be recalled that Oginni and his Delta State counterpart were expelled from the party last week.

The party said that the decision was reached by the National Working Committee (NWC) during its emergency meeting on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

However, the NNPP in the sack letter addressed to Oginni and made available to press men on Tuesday said “This is to inform you of your expulsion from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). This decision was reached by the National Working Committee (NWC) ut its Emergency meeting on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

“Your expulsion followed the report of the Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate allegations of anti-party activities and other malpractices against you.

“According to the Disciplinary Committee, you failed to appear before the Committee on the two occasions you were invited to come and explain your side in the allegations of anti-party activities and other misdemeanours against you. Instead, you resorted to abuses of the leadership of the party.

“The NWC found your act as gross insubordination capable of dragging the party in the mud”.