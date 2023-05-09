Ex-Boxer Rains Punches On Wife Over TV Remote

A 56-year-old former boxer, identified as Moses Olapade, reportedly rained punches on his wife, Tinuke, while arguing over a television remote control.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred at their residence located at Oke-Aro Community in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to PUNCH, Olopade returned home, from a journey and wanted to watch a television programme, however, his wife’s refusal to give him the remote to tune in to his preferred channel led to a heated argument.

Olopade, who is also a truck driver, out of anger, reportedly punched his wife multiple times till she fell down and became unconscious.

The children’s screaming was said to have attracted the neighbours to the scene and Tinuke was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was resuscitated.

Reacting to the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.

The PPRO stated, “I have called the DPO of the Area ( B Division Police Station), but he said the matter was not reported at the police station.”

Notorious Bandit Killed In Kaduna

The Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the killing of a notorious bandit in a recent operation by the Police Mobile Force (PMF).

It was revealed in a statement issued during the weekend by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Mohammed Jalige, that a group of bandits stormed Kidandan village of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna on Sunday morning, causing mayhem in the community.

Having received information about the attack, the PMF, on routine patrol in the area, engaged the terror group, who were reportedly dressed in army uniforms.