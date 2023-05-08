Notorious Bandit Killed In Kaduna

The Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the killing of a notorious bandit in a recent operation by the Police Mobile Force (PMF).

It was revealed in a statement issued during the weekend by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Mohammed Jalige, that a group of bandits stormed Kidandan village of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna on Sunday morning, causing mayhem in the community.

Having received information about the attack, the PMF, on routine patrol in the area, engaged the terror group, who were reportedly dressed in army uniforms.

“Today, May 7, at about 10:30hrs, operatives attached to 47 Police Mobile Force (PMF) deployed to Kaya on routine patrol along Fatika Road sighted a gang of bandits riding on motorcycles, dressed in military camouflage.

“The gallant operatives swung into action immediately, engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel and were given a hot chase in the process; one bandit dressed in military camouflage was neutralised, while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds; One bandit’s operational motorcycle was recovered,” the police statement noted.

According to Jalige, aggressive patrols along the road have been intensified to forestall future occurrences.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Musa Garba, has since commended the gallantry and professionalism exhibited by the personnel.

The police mouthpiece said the CP urged them to sustain the onslaught against banditry and other forms of criminalities in Kaduna state.