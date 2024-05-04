Bandits Kill 24 In Fresh Attack On Katsina Community

At least twenty-four individuals have reportedly lost their lives and numerous others have sustained injuries in a recent assault by bandits in Katsina State.

Reports obtained by Naija News during the weekend revealed that the assailants raided Unguwar Sarkin Noma, a community in the Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state, where they killed innocent citizens, most of whom were identified as members of the local vigilante group who had apparently come out to confront them.

According to a local security official who spoke to Channels Television, the bandits carried out the attack, which lasted approximately an hour, targeting four villages as a form of retaliation for military operations against their hideouts.

The official elaborated that the bandits invaded the villages of Unguwar Sarkin Noma, Gangara, Tafi, and Kore on Thursday night around 9:00 PM, firing shots indiscriminately to intimidate the residents.

Following the attack on Thursday night, the Chairman of Sabuwa Local Government Council, Faruq Dalhatu, confirmed that 23 of the victims were laid to rest in accordance with Islamic customs on Friday morning.

The final victim was also transported from the hospital to be buried after being pronounced dead.

“Upon hearing of the bandits’ mission to attack the Local Government Council, we swung into action by informing virtually all the security agencies.

“They (security agencies) all responded to our distress call and availed themselves to the community. Before you know it, the Bandits raided the community and killed these people.

“23 people were buried from the beginning, in accordance with Islamic rites and the last victim was conveyed from the hospital after he was certified dead,” he added.

As of the time this report was filed, the state police command had not provided any comments regarding the attack.

It is understood that Sabuwa is one of the eight most vulnerable security frontline Local Government Areas in Katsina State, where bandit activities are escalating almost daily.