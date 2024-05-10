Kaduna Senator Proposes Open Trial Of Bandits

The lawmaker representing Kaduna South in the national assembly, Senator Sunday Katung, has advocated for the need to hold open trials for bandits causing havoc and terrorizing innocent citizens across the country.

During his visit to the Ambe community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State to offer condolences for the recent attack on the community, Senator Katung noted that conducting open trials for bandits would not only expose their identities to the public but also serve as a deterrent to others.

Senator Katung praised the bravery of the community’s youths in apprehending one of the suspected attackers and urged security operatives to identify and bring to justice the masterminds behind the unprovoked attack.

He cautioned community members against collaborating with bandits to harm their own community, emphasizing that those who engage in such betrayal will face the consequences.

Additionally, Daniel Amos, the representative of Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, expressed his condolences for the lives lost and offered to cover the medical expenses of the injured individuals.

He pledged to collaborate with Senator Katung to ensure that the request for the establishment of a military camp within the community is granted.

This, he believes, will instil confidence in the people of Ambe and four other communities, enabling them to return to their farms without fear.

Ambe’s youth leader, Micah Audi, expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for their support during this difficult time for the community.