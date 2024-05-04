Bandits Kill Three Zamfara Security Officials In Latest Attack

At least three officials of the Zamfara State-owned Community Protection Guard (CPG) have been killed in a recent attack by armed bandits.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Saturday morning revealed that the security officials were ambushed by the assailants at the Jambako area of Maradun local government area of the state.

According to Leadership, a resident, Sanusi Muhammad, who spoke to the media platform, said the armed bandits ambushed the CPG officials at Tungar Nayarciga on their way to Faru town.

He disclosed that the bandits also took away their weapons and bikes.

Naija News understands that the attack has generated tension and fear amongst the residents in the area.

However, as of the time this report was filed, the state government and the police command had not issued any official statement regarding the latest attack.

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has revealed why banditry activities and kidnapping still persist in his state and Nigeria at large.

Radda, who was a guest on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, alleged that some security personnel and government officials are contributing to the growing insecurity in the northern region, adding that most of them have now turned banditry into a “business venture”.

“Now it has turned out to be a business venture—a business venture for the criminals, some government officials, some security outfits, and some people who are responsible for their people’s day-to-day activities.

“These are so many reasons why we are unable to bring banditry to an end,” the governor said.

Naija News reports that over the past few years, criminal groups referred to as bandits have carried out multiple attacks on various locations, particularly in rural areas in the northern part of the country, kidnapping numerous individuals and causing fatalities.

President Bola Tinubu has placed a strong emphasis on addressing the issue of insecurity.

While some believe that politics plays a role in the insecurity, Governor Radda argues that poverty and injustice are significant contributing factors.

”The issue of the hypothesis behind political motive as responsible for banditry is not true,” the Katsina State governor said.

According to him, many youths in the north are recruited into banditry with a mere N500.

Speaking further on the moves by the governors of the northern region to tackle the region’s insecurity, Governor Radda said the governors were recently on a trip to the US.