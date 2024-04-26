Concerns As Alaafin’s Ex-Wife, Queen Dami Shares Cryptic Post About Death

Queen Dami, the estranged wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, has raised concerns over a recent social media post on her page.

Naija News reports that Dami, who has been in the news for a while over her alleged romantic relationship with controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, urged her followers to check on their loved ones.

In the post shared on Instagram, Dami questioned if one day her followers thought she was just offline, unknowingly, that she was dead.

She also prayed against untimely death.

She wrote, “What if one day you thought I’m just offline But actually I’m dead. Always check in on your loved ones. We will not die young in Jesus name”.

Meanwhile, Portable has opened up on his romantic affair with the ex-wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Damilola.

Speaking on their relationship in an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Portable admitted to being in a relationship with Dami.

The singer debunked the reports of fathering Dami’s child, stating the baby belongs to the late Alaafin of Oyo.

According to him, Dami has always been his fan even before the death of her late husband, Oba Adeyemi.

However, their relationship took a different turn after the king’s death adding if the king was alive, he would not have gone close to Dami because he doesn’t run after other people’s wives.