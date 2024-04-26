‘Go And Pick Your Child At Police Station’ – Apostle Chibuzor Rejects Boy Dumped At His House

General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has called on the parents of a boy dumped at his house to pick him up at the Abacha Police station, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the clergyman, in a post via his social media page, said the little boy was dumped in front of his house by the mother.

However, he cannot take responsibility for the child, stressing that he is currently feeding more than a thousand people daily and food items are expensive.

Apostle Chibuzor added that he was not rejecting the child but giving him to the government.

He wrote, “Please the mother of this boy should go to Abacha police station to go and claim her child. My house is already filled up. The mother came this evening and dump this beautiful child in front of my house and disappeared. Am sorry, on like me. I am not rejecting this child. I don’t reject children.

“I am only giving him to government, not rejection. I am currently feeding more than a thousand people daily and food stuffs is increasing everyday.

“So, mama, go to Abacha police station and collect your boy. And take him to motherless baby homes. Today is Thursday 25 April 2024. Thank you and GOD bless you.” [Sic]