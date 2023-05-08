‘Claiming God Loves You After Stealing Someone’s Husband’ – BBNaija’s Star Blasts Judy Austin

Former Big Brother Naija star, Nina Ivy, has tackled Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, over claims that God loves her after the death of May Edochie’s son.

Naija News earlier reported that Judy shared a video, recounting the story of her life and stressing she is a winner at all times.

She also reminisced on how God saved her during childbirth, at a time when it seems all hope was lost.

She said, “I don’t know where to start from, God loves me so much. I know it might sound strange to a lot of people, but God loves me so much. I don’t know if he loves everyone as much as he loves me.

“They say it’s he that wears the shoe that knows exactly where it pinches. It is only me that knows, just me. God loves me so much, he has continued to fight all my battles.

“You don’t need people’s validation once you have God’s validation in your life, you are good. If you are with God, you are a majority.

“I put to birth when it seems like it wouldn’t happen. He came through for me, he made sure that I am fine”.

Reacting, Nina described Judy as someone who ‘stole another person’s husband’.

She added that it was quite audacious for the actress to claim that God loves her when her husband and his first wife, just lost their son.

She wrote: “What is wrong with this human, b*tch you stole someone’s husband and they literally lost a child and you here saying God loves you. The audacity for me”