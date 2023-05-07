Yul Edochie Reacts As Judy Shares Her Story After Son’s Death

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has reacted to a video of his second wife and colleague, Judy Austin, recounting the story of her life.

Naija News reports that this comes weeks after Yul and May, lost their first son, Kambilichukwu.

In the video, Judy declared that God loves her and she is a winner at all times.

She also reminisced on how God saved her during childbirth, at a time when it seems all hope was lost.

She said, “I don’t know where to start from, God loves me so much. I know it might sound strange to a lot of people, but God loves me so much. I don’t know if he loves everyone as much as he loves me.

“They say it’s he that wears the shoe that knows exactly where it pinches. It is only me that knows, just me. God loves me so much, he has continued to fight all my battles.

“You don’t need people’s validation once you have God’s validation in your life, you are good. If you are with God, you are a majority.

“I put to birth when it seems like it wouldn’t happen. He came through for me, he made sure that I am fine”.

Reacting to this, Yul Edochie took to his Facebook page, to share the video and captioned it. “IJELE. Judy Austin breaks silence. Shares her story”