Liverpool Maintains Their Push For Top Four Finish With Slim Win

Liverpool football club continued with their late push for a top-four finish by recording a slim win against mid-table team Brentford.

Brentford was hoping that they could finish in a spot that will qualify them for European football next season when they travelled to Merseyside to take on the revigorated Liverpool at Anfield.

Unfortunately for Brentford, they met coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys who have not suffered a defeat in their last seven games and seem unready to start losing again.

Note that before Liverpool’s newfound form, they suffered 9 defeats and recorded 8 draws which made them drop to a team that could end up as a Europa League side ahead of next season.

But they will be happy that they are on the good side of the league table, especially after beating Brentford this evening. During the game, the club’s talisman, Mohammed Salah gave Liverpool the lead in the 13th minute.

Salah put his team ahead after Fabinho curled the ball to the left side of the box onto the head of Van Dijk who played the ball across to Salah for a simple finish.

After that goal, Liverpool recorded 15 shots, five on target with 54 per cent of the ball possession but could not double their lead. While Brentford had five shots with only one unproductive shot on target.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts who are still occupying the 5th spot with 62 points in 35 games, just a point behind 4th placed Manchester United who still have two games in hand. As for Brentford, they have dropped to the 9th spot with 50 points in 35 games courtesy of the defeat.