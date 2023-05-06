Jurgen Klopp Reveals Liverpool Are Out Of “Crisis”

The manager of Liverpool football club, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the club was in crisis and the team has successfully scaled through from it.

Naija News recalls that Jurgen Klopp and his boys almost won a quadruple last season but ended the season with an EFL Cup and FA Cup.

On the contrary, in the 2022-2023 season, they didn’t come anywhere close to winning any title as they were knockout of the EFL Cup fourth round, FA Cup, and Champions League.

Currently, they are sitting in the 5th spot on the league table with 59 points in 34 games, four points away from fourth-placed Manchester United.

They are not likely to overtake Manchester United who have 63 points in 33 games except the Red Devils keep losing their remaining league games and The Reds keep winning.

Note that Jurgen Klopp and his boys started enjoying the good of the season when they went 7 games without losing. The form started with a 0-0 draw with Chelsea on April 4 and Klopp would expect it to continue when his team takes on Brentford at 5:30 PM WAT on Saturday.

Ahead of the league game which will take place at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp admitted that the outgoing season has been “very difficult” and insisted that he is still looking forward to next season even though he and his team are recording good results now.

“It is, was, a very difficult season for us, that’s the truth,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “Of course, we all feel better now after winning a few games, it’s the biggest mood changer in the world of football.

“I’m still looking forward to a new season, that’s true, that hasn’t changed. We have the information we wanted to have, how the boys go through situations like that. You can always take something out of difficult periods and that’s what we did.

“The way you behave in a crisis defines what you will be after the crisis. I thought we went through okay, nothing between me and the players, the club, nothing. We knew we are responsible for it but we have to solve it together.

“The main difference here is in a lot of other clubs, the manager would have been sent away. That’s not cool but on the other hand, you don’t have to go through it for that long!

“We’re happy we went through it so now we’re on the other side of the tunnel and now we have to keep going to get something out of this season.”