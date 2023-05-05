Just In: Fire Guts EFCC Building In Enugu

There was a fire outbreak at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu State on Friday.

Naija News reports that the EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren made this known in a statement on Friday afternoon.

According to him one of the buildings within the Zonal Command was consumed by the inferno, triggered by a surge in public power supply.

The spokesperson added that no life was lost in the incident

He said, “The incident which occurred at about 12.30 am Friday, was triggered by a surge in public power supply.

“The ensuing inferno was later put out through the combined efforts of the Enugu State and Federal Fire Service”

EFCC Nabs Over 30 ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Delta

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of thirty-four suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in Delta State.

The Nigeria anti-graft agency gave details of the suspects on its official Twitter page on Wednesday, May 3, Naija News reports.

The EFCC said its operatives at the Benin Zonal Command arrested the suspects at Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, on Tuesday, May 2.