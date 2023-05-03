EFCC Nabs Over 30 ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Delta

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of thirty-four suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in Delta State.

The Nigeria anti-graft agency gave details of the suspects on its official Twitter page on Wednesday, May 3, Naija News reports.

The EFCC said its operatives at the Benin Zonal Command arrested the suspects at Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, on Tuesday, May 2.

The suspects identified as Ese Collins, Benjamin A. Ifeanyi, Akparoboke Oghenero, Uti Jerry, Otega John, Joshua Broka, Jethro Saapila, Goodluck Ottwowatiohwo, Adilike Precious, Uvbierimi Raphael, Oyadan Clinton and Isusu Chukwuemeka, Esajini Fidelis, Monday Justice, Godwin Micheal, Osagie Igbe Uwa, Fidelis Goodluck, Emmanuel Jeremiah, Omokoro Omonefe, Emakpor Efetobore, Atunu Ewomaghea, Kingsley Onwudegiru and Esegbue Stephen were arrested following a sting operation based on actionable intelligence, the anti-graft agency noted on the microblogging platform.

Others were Ewomazino Odidi, Ishaka Samson, Chukwuyem Marven, Jephthah Eromosele, Ese Ozumu, Adelike Ifakachukwu and Osadolor Louis, Oghenemharho Prosper, Onoyeyan Daniel, Clement Ogiaide and Peter Ekepoburu.

The statement added that they had “made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded”.