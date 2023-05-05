Anthony Joshua And Deontay Wilder To Complete Talks For December Bout

The representatives of former Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua and American boxer Deontay Wilder are expected to complete negotiations over a bout in December.

The camps of Anthony Joshua and Wilder have been pushing for the two heavyweight boxers to meet but the potential fight has been dragging due to complicated negotiations.

However, it is believed that the Joshua Vs Wilder bout is expected to happen this December as the two boxers are said to be interested in arguably the most anticipated bout of the year.

Recall that Joshua returned to the ring in April and overcame Jermaine Franklin as he succeeded in rebounding from two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. He is expected to return in the summer, with a rematch with British rival Dillian Whyte appearing to be the most likely option.

The Middle East was reportedly considering putting the British-Nigerian in a four-man heavyweight competition with Wilder, Tyson Fury, and Usyk. He would settle his score with Wilder in the first round of the tournament in December, with the other two (Fury Vs Usyk) potentially competing for the undisputed titles.

Joshua’s statement that his fight with Wilder was on his mind via a viral video hints that the fight would soon become a reality.

His promoter, Hearn had said the negotiations for the fight will move to an advanced stage since both camps are committed to it.

When asked about negotiations to fight Wilder, Hearn told Boxing Social, “We’re being told that Wilder’s in”.