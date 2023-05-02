Tambuwal Makes 38 Fresh Appointments Days Before End Of Tenure

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has appointed 38 persons into various offices and swore them in less than a month before the expiration of his tenure in office.

Naija News gathered the 38 appointments include 23 permanent secretaries and 15 Director Generals.

Among those appointed were his Senior Special Assistant and the Director, Press in the deputy Governor’s office, Abdulnaseer Abubakar Sayinna and Aminu Abubakar.

The new appointees were sworn in on Tuesday by Governor Tambuwal.

Tambuwal Wins Senatorial Seat

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the senatorial seat in Sokoto South senatorial district.

Tambuwal won the 2023 election to the upper chamber of the National Assembly with 100,860 votes, defeating Abdullahi Danbaba Dambuwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 95,884.

He was declared the winner by the INEC returning officer, Professor Abubakar Bagudu.