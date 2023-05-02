Nollywood Actress, Mama No Network Weds Young Lover In Style

Nollywood actress, Kudirat Abeniade popularly known as Mama No Network has reportedly tied the knot with her lover.

Naija News reports that the Yoruba actress via her Instagram page on Monday shared videos from the ceremony where she and her lover were seen observing Islamic marital rites as family and friends bear witness.

In the clip shared, Mama No Network and her husband exchanged rings and kissed as friends and family cheered with a loud music blaring in the background.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Being deeply loved by someone who gives you strength, while loving someone deeply makes you feel much loved”.

Watch the video below;

Trikytee Weds Lover

Meanwhile, Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ Housemate, Timmy Sinclair,a.k.a. Trikytee, has reportedly tied the knot with his lover.

Naija News reports that photos making the rounds online captured the reality TV star and his beautiful Edo bride.

Trikytee can be seen donning the popular Edo traditional attire alongside his fiancee who was also dressed in red outfits with beads.

Recall that in 2021, the former BBNaija star hinted at getting married to his lover as he shared their pre-wedding photos on Instagram.