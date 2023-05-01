Former Big Brother Naija Star Secretly Ties The Knot With Lover (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ Housemate, Timmy Sinclair, popularly known as Trikytee, has reportedly tied the knot with his lover.

Naija News reports that photos making the rounds online captured the reality TV star and his beautiful Edo bride.

Trikytee can be seen donning the popular Edo traditional attire alongside his fiancee who was also dressed in red outfits with beads.

Recall that in 2021, the former BBNaija star hinted at getting married to his lover as he shared their pre-wedding photos on Instagram.

See photos below:

I Have Been Through So Much

In other news, the estranged wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo State, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Queen Ola Badirat, has spoken about the pain she endured so far in her life’s journey.

The beauty queen via her Instagram revealed that she has been through so much and expressed gratitude for the direction her life is currently headed.

She noted that she is, however, excited to be happy that God made her a better person.

Sharing photos of herself, she wrote, “…. I have been through so much. I’m just happy to be HAPPY. I love the direction my life is headed in. Thank you, God, for making me a better person day by day.”