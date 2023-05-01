What I Did To Master My Role In ‘Gangs Of Lagos’ – Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian hip-hop artist, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan Ibile, has revealed what he did to master his role in Amazon Prime’s blockbuster movie, ‘Gangs Of Lagos’.

Naija News reports that Zlatan, who played the character of Kash, a notorious gangster, in a recent chat with media personality, Samuel Eni, said it took him months to learn the Jet Li and Jackie Chan moves.

According to the ‘Zanku’ crooner, he also temporarily quit music recordings to focus on mastering his role in the movie.

The singer added that he had always wanted to feature in movies but not any kind of movies.

He said, “I have always wanted to act. I had a picture in my head. But I didn’t want it to be just any kind of movie.

“So, when I was called up that they wanted me to be in a movie by Amazon Prime, I said, ‘Yes, this is the actual one I want.’

“It took me months to go learn those Jet Li moves, Jackie Chan moves. It was stressful a little bit. I took out my time.

“I had to like pause recording music for a while. It took us like two months or so and then we rounded up [with the shooting of the movie]. The movie was shot in 2021.”

Meanwhile, the movie which was released in April was directed and produced by Jade Osiberu.

‘Gangs of Lagos’ gives a thrilling ride through the bustling streets and neighborhoods of Isale Eko, Lagos.

The gritty, hard-hitting action film tells the story of a group of childhood friends trying to navigate the challenges of growing up and making their way into the world.

Amongst the cast, is Toyin Abraham, who played the role of a gubernatorial candidate canvassing for votes by urging the electorates to vote out the ruling government that had held the state hostage for years.