Tinubu: Toyin Abraham Under Attack Over Movie Role In ‘Gangs Of Lagos’

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has come under heavy criticism after playing a role that is contrary to her political affiliations in the ‘Gangs of Lagos.’

Naija News earlier reported that top Nollywood stars stormed the ‘Gang of Lagos’ movie premiere which held on Thursday night.

Directed and produced by Jade Osiberu, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ gives a thrilling ride through the bustling streets and neighborhoods of Isale Eko, Lagos.

The gritty, hard-hitting action film tells the story of a group of childhood friends trying to navigate the challenges of growing up and making their way into the world.

Amongst the cast, is Toyin Abraham, who played the role of a gubernatorial candidate canvassing for votes by urging the electorates to vote out the ruling government that had held the state hostage for years.

Reacting to the movie, a lot of Nigerians on social media called out the actress for portraying a different character in real life.

Recall, Toyin had thrown her weight behind the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress,(APC) Bola Tinubu in the just concluded general elections, ignoring dissenting voices of her choice of candidate who many, particularly youths deem not fit to lead the country.

Reacting to the actress’ role, one Kylian wrote: “Toyin Abraham talking about “aren’t you tired of the same government they’ve held the state hostage enrages me. They set her up in this movie.”

Sir Allen wrote, “It’s now Toyin Abraham is low key attacking Tinubu and APC In the movie but supporting them in real world.”

SF Tolu wrote, “Toyin Abraham must have forgotten all she said in the gangs of Lagos before declaring her support for BAT. National cake yen gangan ni problem.”

Omotoke wrote, “Toyin Abraham playing the role of a gubernatorial candidate complaining that a particular party has been in power for too long, in Gangs of Lagos is so ironical. I am like ”Ehen? This you Aunty Toyin.”