Tai Sodje made history with Manchester City by guiding them to their third straight Premier League 2 title.

Division 1 winners Manchester City U-21s finished 13 points ahead of their closest rivals Chelsea U-21s.

Man City won the 2022-2023 Premier League 2 title ahead of the London team with one game remaining.

Manchester City are the second-highest-scoring side in the league with 77 goals through 25 games, 21 more than Brighton & Hove Albion U-21s.

They also have the second-best defensive record; before their upcoming encounter on Saturday against Arsenal U-21. They had conceded just 31 times.

Manchester City have now won the Premier League 2 title three times in a row after winning it in the 2020-2021 and 2021–2022 seasons.

Tai Sodje has won the Premier League 2 title twice. He scored three goals in six games while playing for the Manchester City Under-21 team that won the title last season.

This season, the 19-year-old Nigerian-born British footballer has made only three appearances and scored just once.

Which nationality is Tai Sodje?

Tai Sodje was born on September 20, 2003, in Sheffield, England to a Nigerian father which means he is a British and Nigerian citizen.

Hence, the 19-year-old forward who reportedly turned down the opportunity to represent England’s under-19 squad in October 2021 is eligible to play for either the Super Eagles of Nigeria or the Three Lions of England.

Reports claimed that Sodje had said he would represent any of the two countries that reach out to him first.