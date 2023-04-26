Manchester City Officially In Control Of EPL Title Race With Victory Over Arsenal

It was a destruction for Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City showed the North London club how to win a Premier League title on Wednesday night.

The Gunners who traveled to the Manchester-based club with the hope of extending their lead on the league table by eight points met a coach Pep Guardiola’s side that played like a wounded lion.

Things started to get hot for the visitors as early as in the 7th minute when Kevin De Bruyne scored the opener. From that point, it was looking like it was going to be a first half filled with goals but it was not to be.

Manchester City waited until the added one minute of the first half before they scored the second goal of the match courtesy of John Stones. Hence, the hosts went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, Arsenal played more composed but they could not match up with City’s fluidity on the ball. And their organized display produced a third goal in the 54th-minute courtesy of the club’s midfield maestro De Bruyne.

Interestingly, the league leaders didn’t go down without a fight. Rob Holding got a goal back for Arsenal in the 86th minute to give the Gunners the hope of a late comeback.

Unfortunately, that ended up being a consolation goal as the usual suspect who almost ended the game without scoring, Erling Haaland, got his goal in the 5th minute of added time. Haaland’s goal ended the game 4-1 in favour of the hosts.

This win means that Manchester City who have two games in hand, are behind Arsenal with just two points. Hence, all City need to do is to win one of their game in hand to top the league table and probably win the league title once again.