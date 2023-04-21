Arsenal Premier League Title Hopes Suffer Heavy Blow Against Southampton

Arsenal football club survived a very huge scare at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, April 21 as they came from 3-1 down to grab a point against Southampton.

Carlos Alcaraz’s goal for the Saints gave them the lead after only 28 seconds thanks to a mistake by Aaron Ramsdale.

This was the second time Arsenal had conceded so early in a game. Recall that Bournemouth’s Philip Billing scored against Arsenal within the first 9.11 seconds at the Emirates Stadium which is the Premier League’s second-fastest goal.

During the game between the Gunners and Southampton, Arsenal’s former player, Theo Walcott doubled the lead for the visitors in the 14th minute.

The home side tried to fight back after Southampton’s second goal and their effort paid off as Gabriel Martinelli got one back in the 20th minute.

While Arsenal were trying to get into the game fully, Duje Caleta-Car restored Southampton’s two goals lead.

However, towards the last 10 minutes of the game, Arsenal proved their worth by scoring two quick goals to get a point. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka scored in the 88th and 90th minute respectively to force the game to end in a 3-3 draw.

Based on this result, the Gunners’ title race is no longer in their own hands after their third consecutive draw.

As it stands, Arsenal are still topping Manchester City with five points. But City have two games in hand, one against the Gunners on Wednesday, April 26 at 8 PM which could change everything.