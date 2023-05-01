Oyetola To Inaugurate 11-Man Committee To Examine Matters Within Osun APC 

All plans are set for the inauguration of an 11-man committee by the former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, to thoroughly examine matters concerning the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The formation of the committee, according to Oyetola’s media aide, Ismail Omipidan, is to look into matters concerning the party to find ways to reposition the party for effective delivery.

Omipidan, in a statement, noted that the inauguration of the committee, which would be chaired by the former Health minister, Isaac Adewole, will hold at at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Osogbo by 2pm today.

Oyetola’s side added that the committee was constituted following a series of meetings between his printipal and critical stakeholders within the party, including the Igbimo Agba (Elders Council).

“The terms of reference for the committee will be reeled out by Oyetola at the formal inauguration,” he added.

Osun: Gov Adeleke Reveals Desire For Oyetola

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has revealed his ‘heart desire’ to work with his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, despite their political differences.

Naija News recalls that the Appeal Court in Abuja on Friday, March 2023, ruled that Senator Adeleke did not forge his certificate to contest in the state gubernatorial election.

The appellate court dismissed the tribunal’s ruling on certificate forgery earlier, stating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Oyetola failed to prove its over-voting case against Adeleke.

It would be recalled that the former governor of the state and candidate of the APC had challenged Adeleke’s victory in the July 16, 2022, governorship election before the election petition tribunal in Osun state.

However, following his reinstatement, Governor Adeleke on Monday (today), said the immediate past governor of the state has not congratulated him after his victory at the Appeal Court.

Adeleke, who he was open to working with the former governor, said he had yet to hear from Oyetola.

Naija News understands that Adeleke said this when he was featured on Arise TV Morning Show on Monday.

He said: “Immediately after the news of the Appeal Court (judgement), I tried to reach out, I called him – the former Governor Oyetola – to let us forge ahead to move Osun forward, but up till now, he has not called me to congratulate me and I’m still hoping that he will do that because we don’t have any other state than Osun State here. So, I’m ready, my hands are open, let’s come together and move Osun State forward.”

When asked what he would like to say to Oyetola, Adeleke made a U-turn on reaching out to Oyetola, saying he never called the former governor.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said: “Well let me correct it, I did not say I put a call to him, what I said is I’m still expecting him to call me so that he can congratulate me, and if he wants to do otherwise and go ahead to the Supreme Court, he has the right to do that.”

Adeleke, however, noted that if Oyetola insisted on heading to the court, he was not afraid of the Supreme Court, adding that his people and God are on his side