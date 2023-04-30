NNPP Withdraws Petition Against Top APC Governor, INEC

The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has announced the withdrawal of its petition against the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Abiodun, the winner of the Saturday, March 18 gubernatorial election.

The NNPP announced its withdrawal through its Ogun State Chairman, Sunday Oginni, at a press conference held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Sunday.

Addressing journalists, Oginni said: “The New Nigeria Peoples Party, Ogun state chapter under the leadership of Comrade Olaposi Oginni Sunday hereby step out of court and withdraw the suit with petition number:EPT/OG/GOV/01/2023.”

Recall that the NNPP had filed a petition against Abiodun and INEC before the Tribunal.

NNPP filed the petition over the alleged omission of the party’s name on the ballot papers for the governorship election by INEC.

This, according to the party, was a violation of the electoral act.