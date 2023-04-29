Moses Simon To Help Nantes Win Second Coupe De France

Moses Simon will attempt to help Nantes win two straight French Cups when the club faces Toulouse in the Coupe de France final at the Stade de France from 8 PM WAT tonight.

The 27-year-old Nigerian international led Nantes to their first French Cup in 22 years when Les Canaris defeated Nice 1-0 in the French Cup final at the Stade de France last season.

Ludovic Blas’ successful penalty kick at the start of the second half gave Nantes their first major title since winning Ligue 1 in 2001.

Moses Simon hasn’t been in great shape so far this season and has played in just two French Cup games this season, but he’ll be aiming to play in the final later tonight to help his club win back-to-back Coupe de France.

Les Canaris overcame Lyon 1-0 in the semifinals to get to the final for the second consecutive season, while Toulouse narrowly defeated Annecy to reach the final for the first time since 2001.

Interestingly, since losing 4-2 to Lens in the 2020-2021 campaign, the Canaries have won each of their past 11 Coupe de France games.

Antoine Kombouaré’s squad eliminated Vire, Thaon, and Angers in the preliminary rounds, Lens upset the Ligue 1 table leaders, PSG, 2-1 in the quarterfinals, and Blas’ game-winning goal eliminated Lyon from the semifinals.

To make up for a poor season, Moses Simon and his teammates who are the defending champions of the French Cup will strive to keep up their advantage in the race and take the title again.

Nantes are presently 16th in Ligue 1 with 32 points from 32 games, one point above the relegation zone on goals differential.