Troost-Ekong, Simon Warn Teammates Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Angola AFCON Clash

Two Super Eagles of Nigeria’s vice-captains, William Troost-Ekong and Moses Simon, acknowledged that the 2023 AFCON quarter-final clash between them and Angola wouldn’t be easy.

Although there haven’t been many international games between Angola and Nigeria, the southern African nation have made a huge mark in the history of Nigeria’s football.

Recall that the late Sam Okwaraji died in Lagos while playing for Nigeria against Angola in the 1990 World Cup qualifiers on August 12, 1989. Though the Eagles beat them 1-0, Nigeria failed to qualify for the tournament.

Also, Angola stopped Nigeria from qualifying for the 2006 World Cup after defeating the Super Eagles 1-0 in Luanda and drawing 1-1 with the three-time African champions in Kano in 2005.

In their last four meetings, Angola and Nigeria have recorded one win each and drew the remaining two games.

Troost-Ekong, who is almost set to make it to his second AFCON semi-final, believes the Eagles need to be more clinical as they prepare to meet Angola in their fifth 2023 AFCON match.

“We can no longer expect any easy games,” Troost-Ekong said. “In truth, there have not been easy games here. We have played Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Guinea Bissau, and Cameroon, and none has turned out to be a picnic.

“From the quarter-finals, it will be a lot tougher because all the teams will believe they are good enough for the trophy.

“We are discussing among ourselves what we have to do. There is no resting on our oars. We saw Guinea eliminate Equatorial Guinea, which emerged as the best team in Group A.

“Football is like that. We must be alert for the entire period and do our best to convert the chances that we create.”

Moses Simon added: “It is going to be a difficult game, like the ones against Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon, and even Equatorial Guinea. We must be at our best and focus on the prize.”

Note that the game between Nigeria and Angola will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 2.