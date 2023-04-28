Without Value Your Beauty Is A Nuisance – Daddy Freeze Carpets Bella Okagbue

Popular Nigerian On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, has berated Big Brother Naija, (BBNaija) reality show star Chidinma Esther Okagbue aka Bella over her recent post attributing the change in her physical look to money.

Naija News recalls that Okagbue had recently claimed on her Instagram page that money made her beautiful.

She insisted that being as beautiful as she is, costs money.

She said, “It’s not easy to stay this beautiful and look this beautiful. It’s money and genes.”

Reacting to this, Daddy Freeze asked Bella if she possessed any other value besides beauty.

He wrote, ”True. But asides from the beauty, are there other values you have? Beauty is awesome; without value, it’s nuisance.”

When Did Virginity Become An Insult

Meanwhile, Daddy Freeze has replied Destiny Etiko after she called him out while debunking her virginity saga claims.

Naija News recalls that the thespian who was quite enraged over the virginity reports had taken a swipe at Daddy Freeze for reacting to the alleged claim on his Instagram live session.

Addressing her outburst via a video message via a message on Instagram, Daddy Freeze question the reason Etiko dragged him into the matter after apologizing to him privately.

He blamed the curvy actress for not having a strong Public Relations team to debunk the viral report on time.

The media critic wondered when virginity had turned to an insult, adding that he did not diminish her brand in any way.

Daddy Freeze said, “I don’t know that virgin has turned to insult. She never granted the Daddy interview, nor did she debunk it. In no way did I insult or diminish her brand. Let me warn you, do you know those who want to pay to be in my life and the calibre of people in my life? I quit the radio to do this cause it pays more, and it is more fulfilling.

“I spoke to her through Soso Soberekon and she apologized. Why would you apologize to me in private and insult me in public?”