Judy Austin Speaks On Yul Edochie’s Son’s Death

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has broken silence on the death of Kambilichukwu, the first son of her husband, Yul Edochie.

Naija News reports that just like Yul and his first wife, May Edochie, Judy has also been away from social media since the tragic incident.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday night, Judy shared a candlelight photo, saying that God knows best and prayed for Kambi to rest in peace.

She wrote: “God knows best. Rest in Heaven with God, Great son. Kambi Yul-Edochie”

Yul Edochie Breaks Silence On First Son’s Painful Death

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie has broken silence on the death of his son, Kambilichukwu, barely a month after the sudden death.

Recall that Kambilichukwu, fell unconscious and was rushed to the clinic for medical attention but all efforts by the Doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive.

In a statement on Thursday, April 27, 2023, via his Instagram page, the thespian recounts his last moments with his son.

According to him, the late son made his mark for the 16 years he stayed on earth adding he cannot question God over the demise.

He wrote: “On that Wednesday morning, you came into my room, dressed up for school. You told me your school will be having inter-house sports on Friday and I promised you I’ll be there.

“You were so excited. You told me you won a gold medal in swimming. I congratulated you. We joked about your height, then you left for school in your ever-cheerful manner.

“And you never came back home again. I can’t question God. My dear son, just 16 years with us here on earth, but you made your mark.”