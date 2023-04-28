29 Suspected Criminals Arrested During Eid Al-Fitr – Kano NSCDC

No fewer than twenty-nine (29) suspected criminals were reportedly arrested in Kano during and after the 2023 Eid Al-Fitri celebrations.

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kano State Command, confirmed this in a statement released on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The state commandant of the NSCDC, Adamu Salihu, revealed in the statement that the suspects were arrested in possession of dangerous weapons and stolen phones between April 21 and April 27, during and after the celebrations.

He said: “The suspects were arrested for criminal cases related to phone snatching, property theft and vandalism.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

Salihu reiterated NSCDC’s commitment to protect and safeguard life and properties in the state.

The NSCDC boss commended residents of the state and sister security agencies for their continuous support and cooperation.

Salihu admonished the state citizens to always assist and support security agencies by volunteering useful security information to them.

“Security should be every citizen’s schedule of responsibility,” Salihu said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Bauchi State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the death of fourteen (14) people in a fatal road accident.

The Bauchi Sector Commander of the paramilitary agency, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the sad development while reading out a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) report on Thursday at the state capital.

Abdullahi explained that the road crash happened at Zangoro village along the Bauchi-Darazo road.

He said five other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash, which happened at about 12:17 p.m. today.

Abdullahi disclosed that the accident involved one Golf 3 Wagon car with registration number AJ507GWA and one private Chevrolet car.

The commander attributed the crash to speed violation, adding that personnel of the corps cleared the scene of the accident as well as recovered N73,000, seven phones, one power bank and four small handbags.

“Nineteen persons were involved in the fatal road crash comprising 10 female adults, seven male adults, one female child and one male child.

“Fourteen of them lost their lives on the spot they include 10 female adults, two male adults, one male child and one female child,” Vanguard quoted the FRSC sector commander saying.

Abdullahi said the corpses of the deceased and the injured had been referred to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical attention and identification.

He advised motorists to respect traffic rules and regulations while plying the road.