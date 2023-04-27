14 Die In Bauchi Road Accident – FRSC Confirms

The Bauchi State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of fourteen (14) people in a fatal road accident that happened today.

The Bauchi Sector Commander of the paramilitary agency, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the sad development while reading out a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) report on Thursday at the state capital.

Abdullahi explained that the road crash happened at Zangoro village along the Bauchi-Darazo road.

He said five other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash, which happened at about 12:17 p.m. today.

Abdullahi disclosed that the accident involved one Golf 3 Wagon car with registration number AJ507GWA and one private Chevrolet car.

The commander attributed the crash to speed violation, adding that personnel of the corps cleared the scene of the accident as well as recovered N73,000, seven phones, one power bank and four small handbags.

“Nineteen persons were involved in the fatal road crash comprising 10 female adults, seven male adults, one female child and one male child.

“Fourteen of them lost their lives on the spot they include 10 female adults, two male adults, one male child and one female child,” Vanguard quoted the FRSC sector commander saying.

Abdullahi said the corpses of the deceased and the injured had been referred to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical attention and identification.

He advised motorists to respect traffic rules and regulations while plying the road.