There Is Nothing To Expect From Tinubu’s Administration – Atiku Camp

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said there is nothing to expect from the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, stated this in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said Tinubu’s manifesto against the backdrop of the present realities of dwindling revenue, and a high inflation rate shows that there is nothing to expect from his government.

Bwala asserted that the pending election case before the Tribunal would correct the mess allegedly caused by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He wrote: “When you read their manifestos, the renewed hopelessness or renewed excuses against the backdrop of present realities of dwindling revenue, high inflation rate, etc, believe me, there is nothing to expect from the next administration.

“The good thing is there is a pending election litigation that will provide Nigeria an opportunity to correct the mess caused by INEC.”

Atiku’s Camp React As Tinubu Returns To Nigeria

Recall that the Atiku ca,p has reacted to the return of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to the country.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu arrived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday evening after spending about one month in France.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle, the Spokesman for the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, thanked God for journey mercies, for healing, and recovery.

He prayed that God keep and strengthen Tinubu as he prepare to take the oath of office temporarily, pending the invalidation of the election by the tribunal and/or the Supreme Court.