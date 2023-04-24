Tinubu Returns From France, Lands In Abuja [VIDEO]

Nigeria’s President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday evening after spending some time in France.

Naija News reports that Tinubu left for France on March 21 after the governorship election to rest after participating in a rigorous nationwide electioneering campaign, town hall meetings, and the general election.

His long absence has led to rumors about his health.

However, the media director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga confirmed his return in a video shared on Twitter post.

Bayo posted a video of Tinubu alighting from a plane and wrote: “Jagaban lands in Abuja!”